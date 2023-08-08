DEAL: Samsung's impressive S23 Ultra 512GB/256GB upto $260 off right now (lowest price ever)

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) as well as hard disk drive (HDD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. The same is true for some external hard drives too as Seagate is still selling its 16TB and 14TB models for the lowest prices ever. The 16TB one is especially good.

While it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs), Newegg was offering a 20TB enterprise-grade X20 for just $285, and it's actually dropped even more since (So go grab a bunch of them if you want to upgrade your NAS or Plex server).

PC hardware aside, in case you are looking for a great deal on phones, Samsung today has dropped the price of its flagship S23 Ultra 256GB (check our review here) by a whopping $250 to just $950. The higher 512GB model is discounted too. Get the phone(s) at the links below (it is sold and shipped by Amazon itself so you shouldn't have any issues claiming a warranty or servicing):

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 512GB, 200MP Camera, Night Mode, Long Battery Life, S Pen, US Version, 2023, Phantom Black: $1,119.99 (MSRP: $1,379.99) (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, 200MP Camera, Night Mode, Long Battery Life, S Pen, US Version, 2023, Phantom Black: $949.99 (MSRP: $1,199.99) (Amazon US)

The specifications of the S23 Ultra are given below:

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) Graphics Adreno 740 Battery & Charging 5000 mAh, non-removable, 45W wired (65% in 30 mins), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Screen 6.8", AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, up to 1750 nits RAM+Storage 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM - All UFS 4.0 Rear camera 1 Wide: 200 MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP2 ), f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.3" Rear camera 2 Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" Rear camera 3 Periscope 10x telephoto: 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52" Rear camera 4 3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.52" Front camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, 4K 60fps Camera RAW Adobe DNG format RAW (10-bit/12-bit supported) Video recording Up to 8K 30fps, 4K 60fps, 1080p 960fps, HDR10+, 360 degrees sound (using wireless Bluetooth headset), OIS, EIS Connectivity Dual Nano SIM, eSIM, WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 3.2, Biometrics Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 Audio Dolby Atmos stereo speakers tuned by AKG supporting 32-bit/384kHz OS One UI 5.1 (Android 13) Size & Weight 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in), 234 g (8.25 oz) Features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front & back), IP68, Armour aluminium frame, Longevity Galaxy S21 onwards, Samsung offers 4 years of major Android updates + 5 years of security updates. Price £1249 (256GB), £1399 (512GB), £1599 (1TB) // $1199 (256GB), $1379 (512GB), $1619 (1TB)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.