Samsung's One UI 6 Beta now testing in UK, India and more countries

Samsung officially launched the beta program for its One UI 6 update based on Android 14 last week. After two delays this month, the beta is initially available for Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra devices in the United States, South Korea and Germany.

The Developers portal confirms that Samsung has expanded its beta program to four additional countries - China, India, Poland and the UK. Galaxy S23 users in these markets can sign up for the Android 13-based One UI 6 beta.

As you preview the new features and design, send us your feedback to help us create an exceptional experience for Galaxy users. The One UI Beta Program is open to participants in China, Germany, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

One UI 6 brings Samsung's Android skin up to date with the Android 14 features. It aims to provide a more user-friendly experience through enhancements to notifications, Quick Settings, and other interface areas.

One notable change is the redesigned Quick Panel, which divides notifications and quick settings into distinct sections. There are now large buttons for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a customizable grid of icons. Additional sections provide easy access to screen brightness and device controls.

Other highlights of One UI 6 include a new default font, new emoji in the Samsung keyboard, and the ability to swipe down from the top right corner to access quick settings. Users can also set different lock screens based on routines and modes. A new customizable camera widget offers presets for camera mode, location storage, and more.

The beta is currently limited to the Galaxy S23 lineup. However, Samsung says it plans to expand availability in the coming weeks. The One UI 6 stable update is expected to roll out to additional Samsung devices later this year.

If you're in one of the eligible countries and want to give the beta software a whirl on your device, head over to the Samsung Developers website to learn how to register for the beta.