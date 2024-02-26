Samsung unleashes Galaxy Book4 Series, promising a new era of productivity

Samsung has announced the launches of the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 360 in the United States. The South Korean company has declared that these PCs are the beginning of a new era of AI PCs that aim to boost productivity.

The pricing for the devices is as follows:

Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes in a 16-inch size13 in Moonstone Gray and will start at $2,399.99.

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 comes in a 16-inch size in Moonstone Gray and will start at $1,899.99.

Galaxy Book4 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch size options with Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver color options and will start at $1,449.99.

Galaxy Book4 360 comes in a 15-inch size in Gray and will start at $1,349.99.

Commenting on the launches, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“Samsung is committed to empowering people to experience new possibilities that enhance their everyday lives. This new paradigm can be achieved through our expansive Galaxy ecosystem and open collaboration with other industry leaders. The Galaxy Book4 series plays a key role in bringing best-in-class connectivity to our ecosystem that will broaden how people interact with their PC, phone, tablet and other devices for truly intelligent and connected experiences.”

The company said that the latest PCs are using intelligent processors. In particular, it said that Ultra and Pro models are using a new Intel Core Ultra which features a faster CPU, a higher-performance GPU, and a neural processing unit (NPU) all in one package.

In the Ultra model, there is also an Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop GPU that enables Nvidia Studio and Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). With the AI capabilities delivered by the new hardware, Samsung says that users can boost their productivity.

Another notable aspect about the Ultra and Pro models is the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display which delivers better contrast and vivid colors. The laptops include Vivid Booster which automatically enhances visibility and color reproduction based on the ambient brightness conditions. The display is also anti-reflective so it should be ideal for use in bright settings such as the outdoors.

Finally, like many other Samsung products, the new AI PCs include Samsung Knox. If you opt for any of the Ultra or Pro models. However, you’ll get the new discrete Samsung Knox security chip which stores critical system data separately.

The Galaxy Book4 Series is going to be available on February 26 in the US via Samsung.com and Best Buy. The Galaxy Book4 Pro will be available at Costco and Amazon.com. The Galaxy Book4 Series will also be available to order from B2B distributors like D&H, Ingram Micro, MaLabs, and TDsynnex.

Source: Samsung