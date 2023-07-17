Samsung unveils ViewFinity S9, Apple's Studio Display rival, at $1,599

Samsung America today announced the ViewFinity S9, a new 5K monitor for professionals and creatives. First teased at CES 2023 in January, the ViewFinity S9 is now coming to the US. The monitor will go head-to-head with Apple's Studio Display.

The ViewFinity S9 features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor can reproduce 99% of the colors in the DCI-P3 color space and has a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

It includes several features unavailable on the Studio Display, such as tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. It also has eye care features like flicker-free technology and blue light reduction.

The monitor features a 4K SlimFit camera with Auto Framing, which keeps the user visible and in the shot during video calls. It is equipped with built-in speakers, and the Adaptive Sound+ feature adjusts noise levels to optimize sound quality.

The ViewFinity S9 has a USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 port, which allows it to be used as a docking station for connecting other devices. According to Samsung, this can be used for versatile connectivity to PCs and Macs. The Thunderbolt 4 port stands out by offering a combination of 90W power transfer and data speeds of up to 40Gb/s.

Here are some of the key features of the Samsung ViewFinity S9:

27-inch IPS panel with 5120 x 2880 resolution

60Hz refresh rate

Ergonomic design with height, tilt, and pivot adjustability

Built-in color calibration engine

4K SlimFit webcam

Integrated speakers with Adaptive Sound+

Samsung Smart Hub for use as a TV (remote included)

100 x 100mm VESA mountable

The ViewFinity S9 5K monitor will be available from Samsung's website and select retailers from August, with prices starting at $1,599. When it is released next month, it will be interesting to see how it compares to the Apple Studio Display.