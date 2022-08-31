Samsung introduces a 34-inch version of the Odyssey OLED G8 monitor

Samsung has announced a new version of the Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, a 34” version. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Samsung announced the Odyssey OLED G8 monitor earlier in the year but that model (G85NB) was just 32”, the new model (G85SB) is 34”.

The new G8 is described by Samsung as ultra-slim, as it’s just 3.9 mm thick at its thinnest part. The display is surrounded by a metal frame to add to the build quality. The display itself is ultra-wide with a QHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440) and features a 21:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, the display does not require a backlight, as lighting is controlled by each of the pixels. Using this technique, Samsung can deliver true RGB and true black for better colour accuracy and brightness.

For those playing games online who need the best response rates, the G8 will be ideal. It has a 0.1 ms response time and a 175 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium for smoother gaming.

Many people play games through streaming platforms now, for this reason, Samsung Gaming Hub brings all these services to one place on the Odyssey OLED G8. Gamers will be able to find and play games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna (U.S. only). This will let you start playing games even if you don’t have a console. Unfortunately, Samsung Gaming Hub is only available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.S., and the UK for now.

The Odyssey OLED G8 will be available globally from the fourth quarter, but the launch schedules will vary depending on your region. Samsung has not specified a price for the monitor yet.