2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD is selling at a 46% discount on Amazon

If you’ve been considering an upgrade to your storage solution, the 2TB Samsung 990 EVO NVMe Internal solid-state drive is worth a look. Amazon US is still offering the 990 EVO at a 46% discount on its original MSRP.

The 990 EVO SSD offers read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s, making file transfers and game loading faster. It is 70% more power-efficient than the 970 EVO Plus, offering better performance with less energy use.

Equipped with smart thermal control, the 990 EVO features an advanced controller and heat-spreading label, ensuring stable operation under demanding workloads by preventing overheating and performance drops. The SSD is optimised for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2, supporting higher bandwidth and faster data processing, while reducing overall power consumption.

Additionally, Samsung’s Magician software keeps the drive up to date, providing firmware updates, encryption, and monitoring of drive health for long-term reliability.

2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD (PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s, Upgrade Storage for PC Computer, Laptop, MZ-V9E2T0B/AM, Black): $129.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.