2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD further drops in price, reaches all-time low on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the 2TB Samsung 990 EVO PCIe NVMe solid-state drive. Today, it is available at a huge 32 percent discount on its original MSRP so, add it to your cart while you can. (Buying link is towards the end of the article.)

The Samsung 990 EVO SSD offers read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s, promising swift game loading and file-saving capabilities for enhanced productivity. With "up to 70% improved performance" compared to its predecessor, the 970 EVO Plus, the 990 EVO prioritizes power efficiency without compromising on overall performance, potentially optimizing energy consumption for effective operations.

Samsung's enhanced controller and heat-spreading label provide effective thermal control, preventing sudden performance drops during intense tasks and maintaining optimal temperatures under heavy use.

Designed for compatibility with PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 interfaces, the 990 EVO guarantees increased bandwidth and data processing capabilities, resulting in enhanced storage performance with seemingly minimal power consumption.

Furthermore, it features Magician Software which enables you to receive firmware updates, additional encryption features, and continually monitor your drive health for a consistently high-performing SSD.

2TB Samsung 990 EVO Internal Solid-state Drive (PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s): $141.99 (Amazon US)

