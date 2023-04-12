Samsung's new PRO Plus Memory Cards deliver faster speeds and 10-year warranty

Samsung has updated its PRO Plus memory card lineup with models offering notable read and write speed boosts. The updated lineup is available in microSD and SD variants, with up to 180MB/s read and 130MB/s write speeds increased by 12% and 8% respectively compared to outgoing models.
Samsung's latest PRO Plus memory cards have a video class rating of V30, which means creative professionals cause these storage options to record high-definition videos and photos. Size-wise, users can pick options ranging from 64 to 512GB, and each comes with a limited 10-year warranty.
|microSD PRO Plus
|SD PRO Plus
|Capacity
|512GB
|256GB
|128GB
|256GB
|128GB
|64GB
|Interface
|UHS-I
|UHS-I
|SD Standard
|SDXC
|SDXC
|Performance
|Up to 180MB/s read
Up to 130MB/s write
|Up to 180MB/s read
Up to 130MB/s write
|Speed Class
|U3, V30, A2, Class 10
|U3, V30, A2, Class 10
|Certification
|U3, V30, A2, Class 10
|FCC, CE, VCCI, RCM
|Multiproof
|Water, Temperature, X-Ray, Magnet, Drop, Wearout, Shock
|Water, Temperature, X-Ray, Magnet, Drop, Wearout, Shock
|Warranty
|Limited 10-year warranty
1-year warranty for the SD Adapter
|Limited 10-year warranty
|Price
|$59.99
|$29.99
|$18.99
|$37.99
|$21.99
|$12.99
The updated Samsung PRO Plus memory lineup is now available on Samsung's official website. You can purchase a card-only variant or opt for a slightly more expensive variant with an SD adapter or USB Card Reader. The latter is offered only for the 128GB and 256GB variants.
