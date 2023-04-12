OpenAI announces $20,000 cash prize for finding bugs in ChatGPT

Neowin · with 0 comments

chatgpt logos

OpenAI, the mind behind ChatGPT, has announced a new bug bounty program for security researchers and ethical hackers globally. To that end, it has partnered with the bug bounty platform BugCrowd which will handle the submission process and rewards for the participants.

The AI research lab has announced various monetary incentives which will be based on the severity and impact of the reported vulnerabilities, bugs, and security flaws. The cash prize starts from $200 for low-severity findings and goes all the way up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries.

As per the bug bounty page, submissions have a turnaround time of about three hours, and around 75% of entries are either accepted or rejected within this time span. The list of in-scope targets that are eligible for rewards includes ChatGPT, OpenAI APIs, OpenAI websites, and more. At the time of writing, 14 vulnerabilities submitted by the participants were awarded a cash prize with an average payout value of $1,287.

Open AI has been working on its AI technology for over seven years now. However, its offering ChatGPT has received popularity and criticism alike. The chatbot was recently blocked in Italy and a report suggests that Germany is also expected to pull the plug on it.

Report a problem with article
The Samsung PRO Plus SD and microSD cards
Next Article

Samsung's new PRO Plus Memory Cards deliver faster speeds and 10-year warranty
The CapitalG logo
Previous Article

Alphabet's CapitalG invests $100 million in AI market intelligence firm AlphaSense

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement