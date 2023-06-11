Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drives and Game Hub for Xbox announced

Seagate, which has released special Xbox Game Drive external hard drives for Microsoft's Xbox consoles for some time, has announced plans to release special edition game drives that will include artwork from Starfield, the upcoming sci-fi space-based RPG from developer Bethesda Games Studios.

In a press release today, Seagate stated:

Officially licensed by Bethesda and wrapped in exclusive artwork commemorating the explorers from Constellation, the Game Drive and Game Hub display a design that feels pulled directly from the Settled Systems of Starfield. Featuring customizable RGB LED lighting, the drives bring the majesty of the stars to the gamers’ ecosystem.

The Starfield special edition Xbox Game Drives from Seagate will come in 2TB and 5TB models. They will use a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port to connect the drives to Microsoft's Xbox consoles. The external hard drives will not need an extra power cord connection to work.

The Starfield special edition Xbox Game Hub will have 8TB of storage space. In addition, it will have front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, so that gamers can connect other Xbox accessories to it. The Game Hub can be positioned either horizontally or vertically, so it will be able to fit in any gaming room's layout.

The 2TB Starfield Xbox Game Drive will be priced at $109.99, while the 5TB model will cost $169.99. The 8TB Starfield Xbox Game Hub will cost $239.99. Preorders for all three products will begin today, and they will be available widely sometime in September.

That's also around the time the Starfield game is currently scheduled to launch. The long-awaited RPG from Bethesda Games Studios, who previously released Fallout 3 and 4 and most of the games in the Elder Scrolls single-player RPG series, will launch its first original IP game in decades on September 6, assuming no delays crop up.