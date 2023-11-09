Signal begins testing usernames, giving the ability to keep phone numbers private

Signal has begun testing a new feature that allows users to create their own unique and private Signal usernames. This feature was first shared on X by @lukOlejnik, and the screenshot shows that users will also be able to disable phone number discovery for their profile.

Signal is testing username feature. This would mean that you would not have to provide your phone number to people you want to contact. You will be able to set your phone number as private and not share it. pic.twitter.com/OUI2S8dEtp — Lukasz Olejnik, Ph.D, LL.M (@lukOlejnik) November 8, 2023

This new feature also gives the ability for users to share QR codes instead of phone numbers to start chats with other people on the messaging app, further adding to its privacy-focused claims when compared to its competitors.

However, this comes at a time when Meta has also been touting increases in user privacy and improvements to security on WhatsApp, with the ability to protect IP addresses in calls and silence unknown callers. Additionally, WhatsApp has been working on adding this feature, with the ability to add multiple accounts to one device also being in development.

Meanwhile, its other privacy-focused competitor, Telegram, has recently been focusing on improvements to the overall user experience rather than enhancing privacy and security on the platform. Its October update added a host of new features focused on replies, with more detail and customization for premium users to make use of. The latest November update allowed channel owners host giveaways.

Signal confirmed that usernames should be launched to the general public in early 2024 during a video interview containing the feature's announcement in October, which was posted to the Signal community on Reddit. Even with the addition of usernames, Signal accounts will still have phone number requirements to be set up.