WhatsApp Beta now allows users to add multiple accounts to a single device

According to reports, WhatsApp is testing a new multi-account feature for Android users that will allow them to use more than one account on the same device.

The feature was first spotted in testing for WhatsApp Business beta users last month. Now, some non-business users have reported seeing the feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.8.

Users with multi-account support access will see an arrow next to the QR code in WhatsApp's settings. Tapping on this arrow brings up a card showing the accounts currently logged in and an option to add another account.

This new capability will allow WhatsApp users much more flexibility in managing their personal and work accounts. Currently, users can only be logged into one WhatsApp account at a time on an Android device.

The multi-account feature is still limited to select beta testers and is not yet widely available. Unless you are already a beta tester for WhatsApp's Android app, you are out of luck for now when it comes to trying the latest beta version. The beta program on Google Play has reached maximum capacity, so new users cannot sign up to participate now.

WhatsApp has been actively developing new features in recent months, including animated avatars, an alternative to voice calls, silencing unknown callers, and more.

On the other hand, WhatsApp introduced two new video calling features this week- screen sharing and Landscape Mode support. With the screen sharing option, WhatsApp users can now share their phone or computer screen with other participants during a video call. This allows for sharing documents, and photos, planning vacations together, online shopping and more.

The multi-account support is expected to roll out more widely once testing is complete. For now, it provides a glimpse into the future of a more flexible WhatsApp experience on Android.

Source and image: WABetaInfo