Sonos introduces the wireless Sub Mini subwoofer, priced at $429

When Sonos isn't busy tangling with Google over patents or sending representatives to the White House to advise on tech policy, the company likes to dabble in wireless speakers. Sonos has now announced the new Sub Mini, the latest addition to its lineup.

The Sub Mini is quite a bit smaller than its big brother, the Sonos Sub (Gen 3). The Sub Mini weighs in at 14 pounds (6.4kg) compared to the regular Sub's 36.3 pounds (16.5kg). The Sub Mini isn't just half the weight, it's about half the size too. The cylindrical Sub Mini stands 12 inches tall and has a diameter of 9.1 inches versus the 15.3 in x 15.8 in x 6.2 in dimensions of the regular Sub.

Both Sonos subwoofers have a frequency response as low as 25Hz. The difference is going to be in the volume each subwoofer can output. The Sub Mini is intended for small- to medium-sized rooms. Sonos is positioning the Sub Mini as the perfect home theater complement to the company's more recent soundbars, Ray and Beam. For the more musically-inclined, the Sub Mini should also be an ideal complement to the Sonos One and the Sonos-powered IKEA Symfonisk line of speakers.

The Sub Mini's cylindrical design houses dual custom woofers, facing inward within the acoustically sealed cabinet to generate deep, dynamic bass without buzzing or rattling. Sonos is also touting the round design as a feature to help the subwoofer blend into your home decor.

Like most Sonos products, the Sub Mini is wireless and connects to other Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi. The Sub Mini can be paired with just about any of the company's wireless speakers using the Sonos app. It will automatically equalize to balance itself and any paired Sonos speakers. Users can further fine-tune the Sub Mini's sound with Trueplay, a software tool that measures room acoustics using a supported iOS device.

The Sonos Sub mini will be available in matte black or white for $429. Sonos is accepting preorders now with global availability on October 6.