Sonos reveals Era 300 and Era 100 smart speakers built out of recycled materials

Sonos has introduced the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100, which are the company’s latest speakers built from post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, are energy-efficient and come with long-term serviceability.

According to the company, the Era 300 provides spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, whereas the Sonos Era 100 is a revamped version of the Sonos One. The speakers also come with Trueplay technology and increased connectivity with devices. The CEO of Sonos, Patrick Spence, also elaborated on the latest additions to the Sonos Era family mentioning:

“In an age of constant background noise, quality listening matters more than ever. Our vision is to make listening an experience that is charged with feeling, and help our customers feel joy and vitality through their favourite music and audio content. The Era family is the next generation of smart speakers, epitomising our commitment to sound innovation, responsible design and a deep connection to the creator community.”

The Sonos Era 300 features six powerful drivers that direct sound in all four directions: upward, forward, right, and left, for 360° sound, and with Dolby Atmos too, thus providing users with a “completely immersive music experience.”

Sonos Era 300

Additional features comprised by the Sonos Era 300 include:

Designed for spatial: Era 300 wraps its beautifully complex acoustic architecture in an elegantly cinched hourglass design, with every angle, proportion and perforation enhancing the direction and dispersion of sound to truly surround you.

Era 300 wraps its beautifully complex acoustic architecture in an elegantly cinched hourglass design, with every angle, proportion and perforation enhancing the direction and dispersion of sound to truly surround you. Surreal surround sound: Era 300 is the brand’s first speaker that delivers multi-channel surround sound when used as home cinema rears. Movie fans can pair two speakers with Arc or Beam (Gen 2) to create a supercharged Dolby Atmos experience that draws them deeper into the action.

Era 300 is the brand’s first speaker that delivers multi-channel surround sound when used as home cinema rears. Movie fans can pair two speakers with Arc or Beam (Gen 2) to create a supercharged Dolby Atmos experience that draws them deeper into the action. Deep music industry collaboration: Sonos worked closely with its community of leading artists and creators—including Sonos Soundboard members—to meticulously fine-tune Era 300 so listeners can enjoy sound straight from the studio that’s true to the artist’s intent.

The Sonos Era 100 on the other hand is a revamped version of its predecessor Sonos One as it is slightly larger in size. It also has next-gen acoustics that provides users with detailed sound and a deeper base. Furthermore, it comprises two-angled tweeters that send crisp high-frequencies left and right to give a better audio experience to users, whereas a large mid-woofer present inside the speaker creates the base. With these speakers, users have the opportunity to set up a personalized audio system by either putting two Era 100 speakers as rears with their soundbars or simply pairing the two together.

Sonos Era 100

Lastly, Sonos explains that Era 300 and Era 100 are made with recycled materials and use less energy. Additional characteristics present in the two speakers are:

More sustainable sound: Era 100 and Era 300 are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and packaged in 100% sustainably sourced paper, while also engineered to reduce power consumption with under two watts idle power consumption and a new advanced sleep function.

Era 100 and Era 300 are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and packaged in 100% sustainably sourced paper, while also engineered to reduce power consumption with under two watts idle power consumption and a new advanced sleep function. Built to last: Designed to live in your home for years, both speakers are built for serviceability by reducing the use of adhesives and transitioning to screws for easy disassembly and repair.

Designed to live in your home for years, both speakers are built for serviceability by reducing the use of adhesives and transitioning to screws for easy disassembly and repair. Bold, new UI: Era 100 and Era 300 feature an intuitive new user interface, including a new capacitive volume slider for a simple control that complements quick and private control of your music with Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth®.

Era 100 and Era 300 feature an intuitive new user interface, including a new capacitive volume slider for a simple control that complements quick and private control of your music with Sonos Voice Control, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth®. Upgraded connectivity: Stream all the audio you care about using WiFi or Bluetooth and directly connect other audio devices such as a turntable using an auxiliary cable and the Sonos Line-In Adapter.

Stream all the audio you care about using WiFi or Bluetooth and directly connect other audio devices such as a turntable using an auxiliary cable and the Sonos Line-In Adapter. Expanding Trueplay to more listeners: Using the microphone array in Era 100 and Era 300, Trueplay optimizes the sound for the unique acoustics of your space with just a tap in the Sonos app. Available to both Android and iOS users.”

The speakers will be available globally from 28th March 2023, where the Era 300 will cost £449($537.61) and Era 100 £249 ($298.14).