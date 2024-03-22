Edifier S360DB, R1700BT, S1000W, R1280DB, and more on sale at fantastic prices

Edifier, which is a popular speaker manufacturing brand, known for making great speakers at decent prices is currently selling multiple products at enticing prices on Amazon on the occasion of the Spring Sale 2024. There is a range of products available at different prices from just $84, all the way up to $350 (buying links below).

We start off with the best of the bunch, the Edifier S360DB.

The S360DB as you can see in the image above is a 2.1 speaker system and is three-way, as in the satellite bookshelf speakers have a tweeter and a mid-bass/mid-range woofer, while the subwoofer is tasked to produce the really low bass. Edifier says the sub can go as low as 40Hz

While you'd expect the subwoofer to have the tone control and knobs on its plate amplifier, it is actually the right speaker which has this. Speaking of amplifiers, the S360DB has a Class-D amplifier and hence it is really efficient while also producing decently clean sound.

The specs of the Edifier S360DB are given below:

155W RMS output power

4" planar diaphragm tweeters (10W * 2), 4" aluminum diaphragm mid-bass drivers (30W * 2), and 8" polypropylene diaphragm subwoofer (75W)

Supports 44.1kHz / 48kHz / 96kHz / 192kHz digital audio signals

Class-D amplifier system with DSP and DRC

Signal-to-Noise Rate R/L: ≥ 85dB (A) SW: ≥ 85dB (A)

Audio Inputs: PC, AUX, Optical, Coaxial, Bluetooth

Dimensions (W x H x D) Satellite: 140mm x 253mm x 177mm Subwoofer: 275mm x 299mm x 322mm

Quality wooden enclosure

Calibrated flared bass reflex port

High-quality Bluetooth transmission with Qualcomm® aptX™

Rich connectivity

Easy control

Get the Edifier S360DB at the link below:

Edifier S360DB Bookshelf Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Speaker System, Bluetooth v4.1 AptX Wireless Sound: $349.99 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have the Edifier S1000W. While this does not have a subwoofer, it goes plenty deep in terms of bass. Unlike the S360DB, the S1000W comes with a titanium dome tweeter, which are known to produce some of the most accurate trebles with proper implementation, aside from ribbons.

The full specs for the Edifier S1000W are given below:

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connection supported

Hi-Res AUDIO certified, supports digital audio signal with a sample rate up to 24-bit/192kHz

Total Output Power (RMS): 35W×2 (Mid-Range/Bass) + 25W×2 (Treble)

Driver Units: 5.5" (Mid-Range/Bass) + 1" (Treble)

Frequency Response: 45Hz - 40kHz

Signal-to-Noise Rate: ≥ 90dB(A)

Audio Inputs: WiFi, Airplay2, Bluetooth Optical, RCA x 2, Coaxia

Bluetooth Version V5.2

Dimensions (W x H x D): 7.6" x 13.6" x 11.6"

Net Weight: 16.77 kg

Compatible with Apple Airplay, Amazon Alexa, TIDAL Connect, and Spotify Connect

Pure sound with advanced titanium dome tweeters

5.5-inch aluminum bass speaker for surge and wave bass

High-efficiency Class-D digital power amplification

Electronic crossovers and dynamic control based on DSP

Multiple inputs as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Optical/Coaxial/Line in

Get the Edifier S1000W at the link below:

Edifier WiFi Audiophile Active Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers, Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker, 120W RMS Sound System with Bluetooth/Optical/RCA x 2/Coaxial - S1000W - Pair: $314.99 (Amazon US)

You can check out the rest of the Edifier deals on this page on Amazon's website.

If none of these interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.