Sony releases major PS5 system update with Welcome hub, Party Share, and more

Sony has rolled out a major new system software update for the PlayStation 5, introducing a host of long-awaited features and customization options. The company describes version 24.06-10.00.00 as designed to improve the overall user experience and arm PS5 players with even more personalized tools.

The headliner addition is the new Welcome hub—an all-new, personalized home screen that replaces the former Explore tab. This customizable dashboard lets players choose from a range of widgets to surface information such as storage usage, accessory battery levels, online friends, and more. Sony says users can resize and arrange these widgets to suit their preferences, as well as choose from different background designs.

The other important new feature at release is Party Share, which lets users make shareable links for their voice chat parties. That will easily allow friends on any messaging platform to pop into the party chat, even if they are not on the user's PlayStation Network friends list.

Alongside these newly-announced features, the update also delivers a raft of other tweaks first tested in PS5 system software betas, including Personalize 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, Customization options on a per-user basis for Remote Play access, Adaptive charging support for DualSense controllers.

According to Sony, these custom 3D audio profiles leverage the individual's personal hearing characteristics to offer an immersive spatial audio experience. Each individual can create their own profile by running a quick setup process in the console.

The Welcome hub, Party Share functionality and other features will be gradually rolled out globally over the coming weeks.