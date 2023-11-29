Spotify Wrapped 2023 is live, bringing new features to the annual listening recap

Spotify has launched its annual Spotify Wrapped recap for 2023, giving users insight into their top artists, songs, and podcasts from the past year. Now in its seventh year, Spotify Wrapped continues to evolve by incorporating new ways to engage users and provide listening recaps in a fun and shareable format.

A key new feature for 2023 is assigning each user a "Sound Town" based on their listening habits over the past twelve months. By analyzing users' genres and artists, Spotify matches them with a city with similar music tastes. Additionally, Wrapped profiles users through one of twelve "music personality" characters created by Spotify.

Along with these new features, Spotify Wrapped dives deeper into users' top artists by noting the month in which listening peaked for each of their top five. Top genres are now represented as ingredients in a hamburger for a new design.

Me in 2023 demonstrates a streaming habit that defined your music listening this year. When you flip your card, it reveals a listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify. Check out all 12 characters here.

Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and artist affinity.

Artist profiles in Wrapped also offer insights, with stats on their most popular tracks and podcast episodes from creators' perspectives. Spotify is organizing Wrapped listening parties, too, where selected artists can engage with fans by streaming their top music.

An AI DJ guide also accompanies Wrapped profiles for the first week to discuss favorite artists and songs.

AI DJ will guide you through your Wrapped, serving up your music with commentary about your most-streamed artists, genres, and songs this year. You can also invite friends to create a Blend with all of your top songs by tapping the 2023 Wrapped Top Songs filter to combine your favorites into one shared playlist.

Wrapped remains available through the Spotify mobile and desktop apps. Users can also access their profiles for the first time on the Spotify website at Spotify.com/Wrapped.