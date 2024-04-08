Spotify Premium users can now generate AI playlists using text prompts

After the great success of the AI DJ feature, Spotify is back with another AI feature that lets a user create custom AI playlists using text prompts. Spotify announced on Monday that the AI playlist creation feature is now available for Premium users on Android and iOS. Notably, the feature is currently in the beta phase.

As per the blog, the Spotify AI playlist feature will initially be available to users in Australia and the UK but will expand to other countries in the coming months. The ability to create AI playlists is not limited to creating playlists based on a specific genre or time.

To access AI Playlist, Spotify Premium users need to select Your Library, tap the + button, and select AI Playlist. Users can either select the suggested prompts or manually enter prompts to generate a playlist. You can refine your playlist by previewing and deleting tracks, and once everything looks good, you can tap Create to save the playlist in Your Library.

Spotify's iteration of AI means a user can ask the music-streaming platform to create "an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug," "relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season," or "a playlist that makes me feel like the main character."

According to Spotify, customers can use all sorts of things, such as places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors, emojis, etc., in their text prompts to generate an AI playlist. However, Spotify points out that "the most successful playlists are generated with prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades."

Moreover, after the playlist is generated, users can use AI to regenerate the playlist and refine it by using commands such as "less upbeat" or "more pop." Users can then simply swipe left to remove any song from the playlist. Do note that Spotify won't produce an AI playlist for non-music-related prompts such as "current events" or "specific brands."

Spotify mentions that it is using a large language model (LLM) to have a deep understanding of the user's preferences. Then, it mixes it up with its personalization technology to grab information such as users' listening history and music choices to fulfill the prompt and generate a personalized AI playlist.