Grab this 12-core AMD Ryzen 5900X AM4 CPU, cheaper than 8-core 5800X3D

During the recent Black Friday sales, AMD lowered the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X to the lowest. The SKU happens to be one of the few over-priced processors currently in AMD's desktop CPU lineup. The chip was available for as low as just $174, which made it an amazing upgrade for AM4 socket owners who were running older CPUs or chips with fewer cores.

In case you missed out on that, here's your chance to get something even better as the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X (based on Zen 3) is currently on sale for its lowest-ever price of just $289 (buying links towards the end of the article).

Since the 5900x is a 12-core, the processor should provide a decent upgrade in case you own an older generation Ryzen CPU. When pitted against the octa-core 5800X3D, which is another very popular upgrade for the AM4 platform, the 12-core is the much faster processor in most of the productivity tasks, like rendering, video editing, compression, and decompression, simulation, virtualization, among others.

Gaming is where the 5900X falls a little bit short as its 12 cores are across two CCDs (Core Complex Dies) and it has 30% less (L2+L3) cache than the 5800X3D (100 MB vs 70 MB). Hence, if you are not just a gamer, the 5900X should be a no-brainer at this price.

Get the Ryzen 9 5900X at the links below:

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X - 12-Core 3.7 GHz Socket AM4 105W, No Integrated Graphics, No boxed cooler - 100-100000061WOF: $288.99 (Amazon US) | $288.99 (Newegg US)

