Star Citizen Alpha 3.21 is live with new missions for action seekers, and a bomber ship

Cloud Imperium Games has pushed out another major update to its crowd-funded behemoth Star Citizen. The in-development game is now up to Alpha version 3.21, with the latest content update bringing more mission variants for high-intensity action, three new stations with jump points, a brand-new ship, and more.

Players heading into the new Retrieve Consignment mission will be directed towards the underground sections of Stanton. Depending on if the mission was taken from legal or illegal sources, the hostiles facing the player and any crew will change, which can be Nine Tails outlaws or Stanton security forces. The longer that players take to complete the objective, the harder the enemies will push back.

Next, the Steal Evidence mission solely falls onto the illegal side, with players tasked with getting access to some key material from Security Post Kareah. This server-wide mission can be targeted by multiple player parties, meaning until the final objective is completed and the evidence is handed in, it's open season on anyone participating.

The clouds of Crusader now house more island platforms to set down in, and with it, the Repel Raid on Orison missions have been brought back. These on-foot combat missions can be repeatable unlike previous iterations, with Bounty, Assassinate, Clear All, and other scenarios available featuring multiple difficulty levels.

Lastly, the Crusader A1 Spirit is the latest ship variant to enter the sci-fi space sim title: Here's how the developer describes the heavy-duty bomber:

Embodying the spirit of the devastating A2 Hercules in a more usable package, Crusader’s newest compact bomber is a force to be reckoned with. A bespoke S5 bombing rig, front-and-rear weapons package, and space for 2 crew see the Crusader A1 Spirit reduce any threat to rubble.

Star Citizen Alpha 3.21 is now available to all backers of the crowd-funded game. Find the complete patch notes here.

Cloud Imperium Games pushed out the Alpha 3.20 update to Star Citizen just last month, which brought a new space station, and major PVP changes among its features. It's not common to see Star Citizen content updates arrive in back to back months like this.

Moreover, Star Citizen's CitizenCon festival returns as an in-person event this weekend. Running on October 21 and 22, with ongoing livestreams, the event will have developer deep dive showcases, teasers of upcoming features and ships, looks at ships still in development, and more.