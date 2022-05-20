Star Citizen Free Fly event offers game access and swarms of ships to fly 

The yearly Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week event has been kicked off by Cloud Imperium Games. Being the biggest free promotion the studio hosts for the crowd-funded game each year, it offers complete access to the project for the next 11 days, with its doors set to close on May 31.

Unlike the regular free events by the studio, this Free Fly offers almost every ship and vehicle in the game for anybody to try out as part of an in-universe showcase. Every 48 hours, a different manufacturer will take to the convention hall with their wares, offering everything from capital ships and alien vessels to ground vehicles for trial.

The showcase takes place at a specific point on the planet Crusader. Cloud Imperium Games has even offered directions for new players to follow to make sure they make it to the showcase in time and in one piece:

First, you need to head to the planet Crusader. If this is your first visit to the Stanton System, you can directly spawn at the Greencircle Habitation building. If you're already a citizen of the 'verse, jump to Crusader, spline jump to Orison, then land at the August Dunlow Spaceport. From there, take the shuttle transit system via the Vision Center pick-up area.

There is also a Javelin destroyer, the UEES War Hammer, available for tours. The juggernaut ship will be moving across multiple locations throughout the Stanton system as the event progresses, so players will need to find its location on info panels.

To join the Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week Free Fly create an account and download the game here. Find more details regarding the event on its FAQ page here. The in-development title recently crossed the $450 million raised mark solely from crowd funding. Its most recent major update delivered rivers to planets, player loot selling, ship-to-ship refueling in space, and more.