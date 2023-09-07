Starfield bugs fixed in new Intel Arc Graphics WHQL graphics driver 31.0.101.4672

When Bethesda Game Studios' sci-fi RPG Starfield was released last week in early access, PC gamers with Intel Arc GPUs reported numerous issues with running the game. Intel quickly released a beta driver update to try to fix some of these problems.

Now, Intel has issued an official WHQL-certified graphics driver update for its Arc and Iris Xe GPUs with version number 31.0.101.4672. The release notes are the same as the ones offered with the beta release driver. Those release notes are below:

Graphics Driver package has temporarily increased to significantly reduce the Starfield game load duration.

Several Starfield game instability and visual artifacts have been fixed in this driver. High Preset and below is recommended to improve stability.

Efforts in progress to further improve overall gaming experience of Starfield for Intel® Arc users in future driver updates. GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: SYNCED FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) Game load duration is significantly reduced.

Starfield (DX12) may experience instability and application crash while launching and during gameplay.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture corruptions and scene flickers during gameplay. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) may experience application instability in some areas of the game.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture flickering on light sources during gameplay.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit low texture details on certain objects in the game.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Halo Infinite (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Device fan may ramp up frequently on certain Intel Arc Graphics products. Intel Iris X e MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Performance Graphs may scale incorrectly after waking up from sleep.

You can download the new Intel Arc WHQL certified 31.0.101.4672 graphics driver here and check out the full release notes in PDF format here.