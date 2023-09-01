Starfield is having issues with running on Intel Arc GPUs; improvments are coming next week

The Early Access release of Starfield on Thursday evening has exposed some serious issues with running this long-awaited RPG on PCs with Intel's ARC GPUs.

OC3D.net states there have been online reports of Intel Arc owners not being able to launch the game at all, while other have reported long load times. Still others have stated they have gotten the game to start running, only to crash several minutes later.

Our own check online for Starfield issues with Intel Arc GPUs has uncovered similar reports of the game crashing. That includes this X (formerly Twitter) post from Gabe Gilliam, who says he got the game to run with "seizure inducing flashing of broken shaders" before it crashed.

Anyone having any luck playing #STARFIELD on an Intel Arc a770?



Best I can get is seizure inducing flashing of broken shaders followed by a hard crash no matter the settings.



Tried installing clean drivers, updating everything, verifying files. Any tips?@IntelGraphics please. — Gabe Gilliam (@gabriel_gilliam) September 1, 2023

Just before the game's Early Access launch on Thursday evening, the Intel Graphics X account posted a message stating that the team was aware of these issues, and added, "We are working to improve the experience for the game's general release next week."

We are aware of issues with @StarfieldGame on Intel Arc graphics. We are working to improve the experience for the game's general release next week. — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) August 31, 2023

Starfield's developer Bethesda Game Studios announced earlier this year a partnership with AMD to have the game work well on its Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs. Some people speculated that the deal included a ban on the game using NVIDIA's DLSS technology for its GeForce GPUs. However, AMD stated last week that was not the case and that Bethesda can put in that technology with AMD's full support.