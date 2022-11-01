Statcounter: Edge can't cross 11% mark despite being second most popular desktop browser

In addition to releasing the latest data about Windows and other desktop operating systems, Statcounter has published its findings about browsers. The October 2022 report reveals no drastic changes compared to the previous months, showing that Microsoft has a hard time getting Edge past a 10% market share.

According to Statcounter, Google Chrome unsurprisingly remains king of the browser hill with its 66.46% market share despite losing 1.12 points in October 2022. Microsoft Edge is the second most popular desktop browser with a less impressive 10.85% share (+0.05 points) that has been relatively unchanged for five months.

Apple's Safari closes the top three desktop browsers list with a 9.38% share (+0.45 points). Firefox is fourth with 7.05% (-0.22 points), and Opera is fifth with 3.61% (+0.67 points). Like Windows XP, which refuses to go away more than eight years after its end of support, Internet Explorer is not giving up, holding about 0.8% of the global desktop browser market share. Microsoft plans to disable the latter on specific Windows 10 versions on February 14, 2023.

Google Chrome: 66.46% (-1.12) Microsoft Edge: 10.85% (+0.05) Apple Safari: 9.38% (+0.45) Mozilla Firefox: 7.05% (-0.22) Opera: 3.61% (+0.67)

Things are slightly different on the mobile side of the browser market. Most users are split between Google Chrome and Safari, while Microsoft sits deep in the "Other" section with a market share too small to appear on the charts.

Google Chrome: 65% (-0.23) Apple Safari: 25.11% (+0.49) Samsung Internet: 4.63% (-0.06) Opera: 1.81% (-0.05) UC Browser: 1.06% (-0.11)

Which browser do you use on your computer and mobile devices? Let us know in the comments.