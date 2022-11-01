Xbox Game Pass gains Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Sommerville, and more

Two weeks following the previous Xbox Game Pass showing, Microsoft has returned with a fresh slate of games for subscribers. Today's reveal has previously announced games such as Pentiment and Vampire Survivors (for console) as well as surprise additions like the brand-new Monkey Island, and more.

Here's what's coming in the next two weeks:

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – Available Now

(PC) – Available Now The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) - Available Now

(PC) - Available Now The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3 Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8

(PC) – November 8 Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8 Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8 Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

(Console) – November 10 Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15 Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

From the bunch, Legend of Tianding, Ghost Song, Football Manager 2023, Pentiment, and Somerville are all day-one arrivals to the service. Pentiment is also an Xbox Game Studios title, a new narrative adventure game by Obsidian Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the games leaving soon are these:

Leaving November 8 Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) Leaving November 15 Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Supraland (Cloud, Console, and P)Cxt

Microsoft should have another batch of games to reveal for its Xbox and PC Game Pass services in two weeks just as the second wave arrives.