Steam Autumn Sale is live with storewide discounts and 2022 Steam Awards nominations

With 2022 closing out soon, Steam has only two more major sales planned for the rest of the year, and the penultimate promotion has just gone live. The Steam Autumn Sale is now active offering discounts on thousands of games, DLC, gift cards, and more.

The front page of the store has been taken over by the widely available specials, and the highlighted games, franchises, and publishers will be rotating each day to make way for new faces. Keep in mind that the discounted prices themselves will remain static throughout the sale.

Steam is currently experiencing slowdowns and pricing fluctuations due to the sudden traffic it's getting from excited sale goers, but things should get back to normal in a few hours at the most. Some of the highlights we see on the front page for the starting day include discounts for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Metro Exodus, Ace Combat 7, Satisfactory, FIFA 23, Stray, and many others.

Like every year, the sale is accompanied by the Steam Awards, with its first portion, nominations, now up for everyone to vote on. Aside from the standard 10 nomination categories like Game of the Year, Best Game You Suck At, and Labor of Love we've seen in previous years, Valve has added in a new category named "Best Game on the Go" due to the popularity of handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck.

As a reward for users who participate, a new Steam profile badge is up for grabs for nominating games. Elected games will be presented for a final popular vote session to pick winners during the Steam Winter Sale, which is slated to kick off in late December to finish off the year.

The 2022 Steam Autumn Sale will be active with its discounts and Steam Award Nominations from now through November 29.