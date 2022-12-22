Steam Winter Sale 2022 now live with discounts for thousands of games

Valve is marking the end of 2022 with its customary Steam Winter Sale, bringing down the prices of almost all games, DLC, and other items available on the PC games store. Customers have the opportunity to make their wallets lighter and backlogs longer for two whole weeks, while the 2022 Steam Awards votes have finally reached their conclusion too.

The store is doing better than previous years in being stable at the sale kick-off, but there still may be some misleading price fluctuations as hordes of users hammer Valve's servers to see the latest specials on offer.

While the discounts on offer will not change as the store goes through its two-week sales event, the front page will rotate its highlights each day to give more games and publishers time under the spotlight. The starting day is promoting God of War, Rust, Modern Warfare 2, Kena, Guardians of the Galaxy, Madden NFL 23, and many more titles, as well as looks at various genres and game bundles.

The Steam Autumn Sale collected Steam Awards nominations last month, and now, it's time to pick the winners. Players are now able to vote for their choice in the 11 categories available, with the finalists being presented here. Those that want season-specific profile customizations can also head to the Steam Points Shop to grab a new line of items.

The 2022 Steam Winter Sale will come to an end on January 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT.