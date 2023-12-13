Steam Workshop now supports load orders, shows mod dependencies, and more

Fans of modding games on Steam have a selection of new features to customize their experience thanks to Valve's latest update to Steam Workshop. Available in beta, the mod management suite now offers better visibility for subscribed items, load order support, and even missing dependencies.

"The new Steam Client beta has various improvements around Workshop, including displaying which item is being downloaded in the Downloads page, and an improved interface for dealing with your Workshop item subscriptions," says Valve. The subscriptions list also displays when the mods were last updated by their developers, and when the user subscribed to it originally and also features filters for searching.

Users can also easily change the load order of their mod lists now, which is a major feature on other dedicated modding platforms. Steam also offers a "Find Best Load Order" button to sort the list by using Workshop creators' dependency instructions.

Any missing dependencies will also be shown to users now, though they will still need to be installed manually once notified. Moreover, Steam users can save their Search Queries when browsing the Workshop.

"You can now filter to games that have Workshops based on whether you recently visited them, and we've brought back the ability to view Workshops for games you own or have recent playtime in," adds Valve.

To enter the Steam client beta and try out these new features, head to the Interface tab in Steam Settings and choose the option from the Client Beta Participation dropdown. This is the latest update in Valve's ongoing Steam overhauling mission in recent years. Earlier this month, an update to the Steam Link app added support for Meta's line of Quest VR headsets. Meanwhile, in November, DualShock and DualSense controllers received official support on the platform, bringing them in line with Xbox controllers for features.