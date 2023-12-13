Destiny 2: Legacy Collection is free to download and keep this week at the Epic Games Store

Bungie has been experiencing some rough times lately, due in part to a number of players leaving its free-to-play sci-fi shooter Destiny 2. Today, The Epix Games Store is offering players a chance to check out more than just the free base version of Destiny 2 for its latest free weekly game giveaway

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection is now free for PC players to download and keep for the next seven days, until 11 am Eastern time on December 19. The "game" which would normally cost $59.99 to purchase, collects three of its campaign expansion packs for Destiny 2 into one "game".

Here's what you can expect from the Legacy Collection:

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World, a twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the power of the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light - The frontier of Europa holds many lost secrets, including the dark power of Stasis. Work with the mysterious Exo Stranger to harness this new power before Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, bestows it on her Fallen forces. Grow your arsenal, command Stasis, and go beyond the Light.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - As the heroes of the last safe city turn their attention to the far-reaching frontiers of our galaxy, new Nightmares have emerged from an ancient evil that once slumbered beneath the Lunar surface. Journey deep into a mysterious Hive Keep and work with Eris Morn to slay the Nightmares before they cast humanity into a permanent age of darkness.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Bungie laid off a large percentage of its employees, due in part to revenues from Destiny 2 did not achieve the developer's goals this year. Bungie has since pledged to work harder and better, and as a result delayed the release of its next Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, from February to June 2024.