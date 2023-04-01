An official ebook on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs set to release on April 11

Source: Joi Ito (Flickr)

Steve Jobs Archive announced that it will release an ebook about the late Apple co-founder on April 11 on various digital platforms. It's a curated collection of Steve's past interviews, speeches, and correspondence and will be offered free of charge.

The official ebook, titled Make Something Wonderful, is the first such effort from the Archive and will feature an introduction penned by his wife Laurene Powell Jobs. It is edited by popular American historian and Archive's executive director Leslie Berlin.

As per the Archive's website, readers would find Steve sharing "his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all."

Steve Jobs Archive was founded in 2022 by his friends and family as a tribute to the tech mogul. Over the years, numerous books and movies have been released that focus on different parts of Steve's life. Back in 2021, Apple also released a short film to commemorate Steve on his 10th death anniversary. However, one that's counted among the bestsellers is the biography written by Walter Isaacson, which also became the inspiration for Danny Boyle's 2015 movie titled Steve Jobs.

Source: Steve Jobs Archive via 9to5Mac