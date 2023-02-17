February 2023 firmware update is now available for Surface Duo and Duo 2

If you own the first or second-generation Surface Duo, Microsoft has a treat for you: the February 2023 firmware update is now available for download.

What is new in February 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo?

Like the previous-month release, the February 2023 firmware update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2 brings only the general Android Security Patches, even though the updates weigh slightly more than 300MB. No device-specific fixes, improvements, or new features this time.

Surface Duo Surface Duo 2 Software Version 2022.823.34 2022.823.41 Update Info Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – February 2023. Extra Steps There are no additional steps to perform to install or after installing the update. Known Bugs No known bugs in these updates.

Besides offering a quirky and unconventional form factor, Microsoft's dual-screen smartphones can run Windows 11 (unofficially, of course). The most recent drivers for the original Surface Duo fixed broken Windows Updates and rotation to deliver a better, albeit still rough, and experimental experience for those daring to swap Android with Windows 11. If you want to try that yourself, snag the Surface Duo on Amazon for just $314 (128GB version) or $429 (256GB version). The Surface Duo 2, unfortunately, remains difficult to purchase as Microsoft is not rushing to replenish its stock.

