Amazon launches next-gen Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets starting at just $60

Amazon has announced its next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets starting from the low price of $59.99. The new Fire 7 comes with modest 16 GB / 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM, which is twice as much as before. There’s a quad-core 2 GHz CPU and the battery should last for 10 hours. Its low cost, small form factor, and decent battery life make it ideal for when you’re on the go.

The new Fire 7 comes with USB-C support and a 5W adapter to start charging. To reach full charge, it’ll take about four hours so leave yourself with plenty of time for it to refill. The front and rear cameras are a mediocre 2 MP and you can record videos up to 720p HD. Amazon delivers this device in Black, Denim, and Rose which should satisfy picky kids who get this tablet.

Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices, said:

“Fire 7 is our most popular tablet—and now it’s even better. This new generation gives customers more of what they love—improved performance and longer battery life, all for just $59. And for parents looking for a complete kids’ tablet experience, the new Fire 7 Kids has offerings kids love and parents trust, including a year of Amazon Kids+, a virtual playground of ad-free educational and entertainment content that’s like no other.”

If you buy the Fire 7 Kids, which costs $109.99, you’ll get one year of Amazon Kids+. This service gives you ad-free apps, books, games, and videos. You’ll also get easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a two-year guarantee in case of damage. Both tablets can be pre-ordered now and begin shipping on June 29 in a number of markets.