Surface Duo 2 gets new firmware update after skipping one in November

Not dead! After skipping the November 2023 firmware release, the second-generation Surface Duo received a new firmware update (version 2023.501.114) with Android security patches for two months: November and December 2023. Traditionally, there are no device-specific fixes or new features, at least in the official release notes.

Also, the small 72MB update size shows that you should not expect a new Android version in the December 2023 firmware update.

What is new in the December 2023 firmware update for the Surface Duo 2?

Here is the detailed information about the release:

Update Version 2023.501.114 Update Size ~72MB What is new This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – November and December 2023. Extra Information The update does not require extra steps to perform before or after installation. Known Bugs Microsoft says the update does not contain any known bugs. How to install the update You can download the latest Surface Duo firmware update from the Settings app: Connect to a Wi-Fi network you trust.

Open the Settings app.

app. Navigate to System > System update > Check for update .

. Wait for your Surface Duo 2 to download and prepare the latest update, then click Restart now.

Here is your usual reminder that Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable (on Android and Windows). Therefore, back up important data before installing the latest release, even such a tiny one as the December 2023 update.

With less than one year before Microsoft pulls the plug on its ill-fated dual-screen smartphone, customers' hopes of upgrading from Android 12L to something more recent are getting thinner and thinner. However, the device and its predecessor continue living even without official support thanks to enthusiasts porting new Android releases and even full-scale desktop operating systems (including exotics such as Windows 10X) with support for additional accessories, such as the Surface Dial.