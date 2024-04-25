Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 get audio playback and recording improvements

Microsoft has released the April 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 8 and Intel-based configurations of the Surface Pro 9. Both releases are focused on improving devices' audio systems and fixing potential issues with audio recording or playback.

What is new in the April 2024 firmware update for the Surface Pro 8 and 9 (Intel)?

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater. Enhances the audio system's stability and reliability to ensure seamless playback and recording, preventing any potential disruptions or failures that may interrupt audio streams.

Here is the list of new drivers for the Surface Pro 9 (Intel):

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Audio Processing Object - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extensions Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9561.5 Realtek High-Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video and game controllers

And here are the new drivers for the Surface Pro 8:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9561.5 Realtek High-Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video and game controllers

Here is extra information about the updates:

Surface Pro 8 Surface Pro 9 Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors Supported Windows versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update size 741MB (manual installation only) 671MB (manual installation only) Additional steps The update does not require additional steps before or after installation Known issues The update does not contain any known issues

The Surface Pro 8 will be supported until October 5, 2027, and the Surface Pro 9 (both Intel and ARM versions) will reach its end of life on October 25, 2028.