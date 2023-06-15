Surface Pro 9 5G gets a massive firmware update with tons of improvements

Microsoft has started rolling out a massive firmware update for the ARM-based Surface Pro 9. It is the first release since the day-1 patch Microsoft pushed almost one year ago.

What is new in the Surface Pro 9 5G June 2023 firmware update?

The June 2023 firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 5G (not available for those using Intel-based configurations) is massive. Users get performance improvements, better accessory compatibility, Wi-Fi and 5G connection enhancements, security fixes, and more.

Improves product experience.

Addresses system performance, stability, and resolves system bug checks.

Addresses critical security vulnerability.

Improves fingerprint recognition.

Improves Wi-Fi and 5G performance and stability.

Improves battery life, performance, and battery charging.

Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Addresses touch and Wake on Lan issue when waking from sleep.

Usually, when covering Surface firmware updates, we provide the list of new drivers in each update; however, in this one, the list is too big to fit in the article. Head to the Microsoft Support website to check out the complete list of new drivers in the June 2023 Surface Pro 9 5G firmware update.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 9 5G with the Microsoft SQ3 processor Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps to install Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 25, 2026

In case you missed it, Microsoft now lets Surface owners buy parts and components for DIY repair. Owners of the Surface Pro 9 5G (and other recent models) can purchase a replacement kickstand, display, SSD, battery, ports, back cover, speakers, cameras, buttons, and other components. You can learn more about buying parts for Surface devices in our dedicated coverage.

If you plan to buy the Surface Pro 9 (Intel or ARM-based), check out our Specs Appeal article comparing Microsoft's latest tablet with its predecessors.