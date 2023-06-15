Games with Gold: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is free to claim on Xbox

Microsoft announced two games for the June Games with Gold program last month, and with Adios from the duo already among us, it's time for the next entry. The second wave has now brought a copy of The Vale: Shadow of the Crown as the latest bonus game.

This is a unique story-driven adventure game that is almost completely audio-based. You take the role of a blind adventurer in medieval times who has been exiled, and must survive in hostile lands while finding equipment, using magical abilities, while also meeting companions and completing quests. The award-winning adventure is offered via specialized 3D audio, and the developer Falling Squirrel recommends headphones to get the best level of immersion.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now claim a copy of the game for their consoles at no extra charge. While this is an Xbox One title, Xbox Series X|S system owners can jump in too. This is thanks to backwards compatibility support ensuring that the later system can also play the game natively.

Head to the Microsoft Store link below and use a Gold-enabled account to grab the latest offer:

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is a story driven, action-adventure that utilizes the full potential of 3D audio and haptic controller feedback to deliver visceral gameplay that shatters the barrier between player and character. As an audio based game, The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is slated to be in the program until July 15. For those that missed it, the title included in the first Games with Gold wave of June, Adios, is still available to claim too. Its own run in the promotion will end on June 30. Expect an announcement regarding the incoming July Games with Gold titles in the next couple of weeks.

As always, keep in mind that Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only available for players while the account holder has an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription active.