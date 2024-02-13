Dead Island: Riptide is free to claim on Steam for the next two days

The Dead Island franchise’s latest entry is about to hit Steam, and publisher Deep Silver is celebrating the occasion with a giveaway. The second game in the series, Dead Island: Riptide, has now gone completely free to claim on Steam, and it’s the remastered Definitive Edition that’s available. For the next couple of days, all PC gamers can grab a copy and keep it in their library permanently.

Originally released in 2014, Dead Island: Riptide continued the storyline of the first game, Dead Island, even keeping the same survivors — plus a new one. The tropical island of Palanai is where this entry is set, another island in the fictional island Banoi Archipelago, which is also, as expected, overrun with zombies. The four-player co-op action game has survivors chopping through zombies to reach safety.

This being the 2016-released Definitive Edition, it also comes with all previously released DLC packs, plus these features:

Fully remastered: Experience Dead Island: Riptide in crisp full HD with improved graphics, game models and a photorealistic lighting system with physically based shading

Adrenaline-Fuelled Combat: Smash heads, crack skulls and slice ‘em up with the weapon of your choice in the visceral astounding melee combat

Seamless Coop Multiplayer: Collaborate with your friends, live through a story of the struggle for survival in a world gone mad

Experience the atmosphere: Experience the dense atmosphere - feel the destruction, the horror and madness. Immerse yourself in the turmoil that is taking place on the Island.

The Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition giveaway on Steam is set to last until Tuesday, February 15, 14:00 GMT. The game usually costs $19.99 to purchase.

Deep Silver also announced today that the Epic Games Store exclusivity of Dead Island 2 will be ending on April 22, with the action game finally coming to Steam on that date.