On Valentine's week, Microsoft mulling over renaming Windows 11 Recommendations as "For you"

If you have been following Microsoft news for a while on Neowin or elsewhere, you are probably familiar with Microsoft's (bad) habit of pushing ads and promos of its various features on Windows. While Microsoft is well within its rights to promote its other products inside one of its own products, it can be an annoying and a pestering experience for users. So far, since last year, the company has been found testing such ads and promos in File Explorer (later disabled), Microsoft Store on Windows 11. Afterward, Microsoft was also found testing such promotions in the Start menu as well, starting with build 25247 in the Dev Channel.

On the latest Dev build, 25295, Microsoft, it seems, is looking to rename this "Recommended" portion on Windows 11 Start menu as "For you". The change was discovered by Twitter user PhantomOcean3. Aside from that, the overall functionality of the feature appears to remain the same. It is however disabled and not a part of the announced changes. It requires velocity feature ID "42533185" for enablement (not recommended as it is an experimental feature and can lead to major issues).

via PhantomOcean3 (Twitter)

There is however a method which lets users disable the recommendations, and PhantomOcean3 notes that it also works the same on the new "For you" as well. So if the feature does roll out in a future build, users who don't like it, should be able to turn it off.