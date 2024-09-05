Nvidia GeForce NOW adds Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and more this week

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is adding a bunch of games to its library for the month of September, according to its latest blog post. This week, subscribers can play Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine on the service if they have paid to get the Gold and Ultra editions on Steam.

Also, the standard version of Microsoft's Age of Mythology: Retold is now available on GeForce NOW on Steam, Xbox, and PC Game Pass users. Here's the full list of what's being added this week:

The Casting of Frank Stone (New release on Steam, Sept. 3)

Age of Mythology (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Sept.4 )

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (New release on Epic Games Store, early access Sept. 5)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (New release on Steam, early access Sept. 5)

Crime Scene Cleaner (Steam)

FINAL FANTASY XVI Demo (Epic Games Store)

Sins of a Solar Empire II (Steam)

For the rest of September, GeForce NOW subscribers will be able to access the following games.

Frostpunk 2 (New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, Sept. 17)

FINAL FANTASY XVI (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 17)

The Plucky Squire (New release on Steam, Sept. 17)

Tiny Glade (New release on Steam, Sept. 23)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (New release on Steam, Sept. 24)

Greedfall II: The Dying World (New release on Steam, Sept. 24)

Mechabellum ( Steam)

Blacksmith Master (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

Breachway (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

REKA (New release on Steam)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (New release on Steam)

Rider’s Republic (New release on PC Game Pass, Sept. 11). To begin playing, members need to activate access, and can refer to the help article for instructions.

Keep in mind that this list for September might be longer as more games could be added to the service.

The blog post also mentions that anyone who purchased a Ubisoft game from the Epic Games Store that's available on GeForce NOW will no longer be able to play those games on the service starting in October with that method. However, those gamers can still access those titles if they select the “Ubisoft Connect” option on the service. If they have not already done so, those gamers will need to link their Epic Game Store accounts with Ubisoft Connect the first time they play those games.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock