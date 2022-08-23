Telltale's The Expanse game is out in summer 2023, gameplay is here

Telltale showed up with a new game announcement last year during The Game Awards, revealing that it is working on a new adventure set in The Expanse sci-fi universe. Today at gamescom, a gameplay trailer was finally shown off, and the title received a summer, 2023 launch window.

Developed in partnership with Deck Nine, The Expanse: A Telltale Series has players stepping into the Mag Boots of Camina Drummer for a prequel story to the events happening in the books and TV series. As seen in the gameplay trailer above, aside from difficult choices, players will have zero-gravity sections, more exploration elements, and fresh ways to interact with other characters.

This arc of Drummer's storyline we are following has her being the leader of a scavenging crew who is hunting for a "mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt." Being a narrative-focused game, plenty of arguments to resolve, conversations to pivot, tough decisions, and choices that will be remembered will be present.

"The Expanse world is rich with complex characters that grow and change, so it’s a wellspring of compelling stories and difficult choices," said Telltale's VP of creative Matt Saia. "Camina Drummer is a character who is strong but fair, with an unexplored background and tremendous story arc, so it was an easy choice to make her our main protagonist."

When The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches next summer, it will hit PC and "leading consoles" simultaneously. The re-formed Telltale is also working on The Wolf Among Us 2, which is also planned for 2023.