The Expanse: A Telltale Series is out this July as a classic five-part episodic release

Telltale Games is keeping to its summer 2023 launch window for its latest game. Surprise announced in 2021, The Expanse: A Telltale Series finally has a confirmed launch date: July 27, 2023. Sticking to its roots though, the studio is launching only the first part (or episode) on that date. The good news is that every episode is coming out fast with only short breaks between them.

Following the first part's launch on July 27, Telltale will have a new episode out every two weeks until all five are available.

Based on the award-winning books and television franchise of the same name, the sci-fi adventure entry gives players a prequel story featuring Camina Drummer and her antics as a leader of a scavenging crew. Actress Cara Gee from the television series returns to reprise her role in the game as well.

Here's how the studio describes the setting and gameplay:

As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.

This is the first new IP Telltale has entered a partnership into following the company's return to life in 2019. It is also working on The Wolf Among Us 2, but that project was recently delayed to 2024.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is coming out on PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 with a $39.99 price tag for all five episodes. Pre-orders will be going live on June 1 with 24 hours of early access coming in as a reward. A $44.99 Deluxe Edition is also incoming that will include access to future DLC, though they are yet to be announced.