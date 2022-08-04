The 2022 iPad is rumored to have a larger display, quad speakers, and more

Alledged renders for the 10th Gen iPad displaying new features have surfaced. The 2022 iPad may be ditching the headphone jack, if the leaks at MySmartPrice are true. Exclusive renders of the 10th Gen iPad, also called the iPad 2022, display the absence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack and other additional specs.

The renders obtained by MySmartPrice for the iPad 2022 are similar to the 9th Gen iPad from 2021; however, notable differences are visible. The newer iPad is rumored to be wider than its predecessor, with measurements of 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm. The iPad 2022 is also expected to have a camera island and an LED flash. While the iPad will come with a single camera, it does have a protruding appearance which 9to5mac suspects to be due to Apple planning to upgrade its camera sensor.

Like its predecessors, the iPad 10th Gen will likely continue to comprise sizeable bezels on all edges, TouchID, and the Home Button at the top, as the render shows. However, the charging port is highlighted in red, reinforcing speculations about the iPad getting a Type-C charging port. The images also display a quad-speaker setup. You can see more photos on the MySmartPrice website.

According to previous speculations, the 10th Gen iPad will come with 5G support and will include the A14 Bionic chip. The iPad would supposedly ship with a larger Retina display as well. Official announcement regarding the iPad are likely to become known in the fall of 2022, it is expected to retain its starting price of $329.

Source: MySmartPrice via 9to5mac | Images via MySmartPrice