Apple's 2021 10.2" iPad is on sale at Amazon starting at $299.99

Apple unveiled the 2021 10.2" iPad last September, with the new A13 Bionic processor, an upgrade over the A12 Bionic offered in its predecessor. The processor delivers a 20% speed boost for the iPad’s CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine processing, ensuring you can run more demanding apps and games. And right now you can get the 64 GB variant at $30 off in Amazon's Deal of the Day, in Silver or Space Grey.

Aside from the improved processing power, the iPad features a 10.2” Retina display with True Tone support which adjusts the display depending on the ambient lighting. This makes images appear more natural on the display and provides a more comfortable viewing experience.

Another big change with this iPad is that it includes a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera with support for Center Stage. If you’ve never heard of it, Center Stage uses the ultra-wide camera and Neural Engine to automatically pan as the subject moves around the view. When more people step into view, Center Stage will detect them and smoothly zoom out to include them in the conversation. Center Stage works with FaceTime and third-party video calling apps to enhance your video calls.

The final thing worth mentioning is that the new iPad starts at 64 GB of storage compared to 32 GB of the previous generation. A 256 GB version is also available for users who want to cram lots of apps, videos, and photos on their iPad. Apple says this increased storage will make the iPad more important to customers.

A few of its highlights are listed below:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

Normally starting at $329.99, right now it can be got at 9% off for $299.99 in Silver or Space Gray

If you need more space the 256 GB variant is $50 off today for $429.99, down from its $479.99 list price. Both Silver and Space Grey colors are available as of writing.

This item qualifies for free delivery and AppleCare+ can be added on from $3.49/month (or $69 for 2 years). It also includes standard manufacturers warranty, details of which are in the link below.

