The 2021 Apple iPad 10.2" is discounted by 18% today on Amazon

Apologies for running the 2019 10.2" Apple iPad refurb deal earlier this week. Hopefully this deal we found on Amazon makes up for it, as it is the 9th gen 2021 Apple iPad 10.2" which has received a decent 18% discount on both the Silver and Space Gray 64GB Wi-Fi variants. Normally costing $329, you can pick up either color today for just $269, which is a nice $60 discount. And if you're keeping track, that's already much lower than the $299.99 deal we posted back in August.

With 1620x2160 pixels display resolution, you can enjoy movies and photos. An A13 Bionic chip means lightning-fast performance for everything from working on documents to watching videos, browsing the web, and playing games. And with 4GB RAM, you'll not fall short of access to your favorite apps. A reminder of the main features and specifications below:

10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

64GB of storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

Specs

CPU: Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)

Memory storage capacity: 64GB

Graphics coprocessor: Apple GPU

Screen size: 10.2"

Display resolution: 1620 x 2160

RAM: 4GB

Battery life: 10hrs / 8557 mAh (32.4 Wh)

Operating system: IOS

Selfie camera: 12 MP, f/2.4, 122˚ (ultrawide) HDR

Rear webcam resolution: 8 MP, f/2.4, 31mm HDR

Connection type: WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2

Color: Space Gray or Silver

In the box:

iPad

iPad USB-C to Lightning Cable

20W USB-C Power Adapter

This is for a brand new product via the Apple Store on Amazon. This product is eligible for next day free delivery, and you can also add an optional monthly, or two years of AppleCare+.

