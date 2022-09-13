The classic GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox and Switch

Following plenty of rumors, Rare today confirmed the genre-defining shooter GoldenEye 007 is coming back in all its original glory. Revealed during the Nintendo Direct showcase today, the classic has been recreated for Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, and while the looks and gameplay have been preserved, it touts improvements for modern platforms.

The campaign involving James Bond's mission to stop the GoldenEye satellite returns in full in this release alongside the popular four-player split-screen multiplayer. Interestingly, the Switch trailer says "Online Play" will arrive as a feature, but this tidbit is missing from the Xbox trailer and accompanying blog post.

Improved controller support for dual analog sticks, 4K resolution support, smoother and consistent frame rates, and achievements arrive as new features for this classic.

GoldenEye 007 does not have a release date attached to it yet, but it is listed as coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Rare Replay owners will receive a copy of the new release for free. Rare also confirmed that the game will be a part of Xbox Game Pass as well as Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass on day one as a simultaneous release.