Skype Insiders gets improved notifications, clickable profile pictures, more

Microsoft has released a new update for Skype Insiders. Build 8.89.76.102 is available on all supported platforms with improved notifications, clickable profile pictures, enhanced quick actions, and various bug fixes for a better user experience. Although Microsoft wants you to switch to Teams (does it?), the company continues improving Skype with regular updates containing new capabilities and quality-of-life improvements.

What is new in Skype Insider 8.89.76.102?

New features Preview an image received in notifications on iOS. By tapping and holding the Skype notification banner, you can preview an image received, in addition to selecting the Thumbs Up or Reply option.

on iOS. By tapping and holding the Skype notification banner, you can preview an image received, in addition to selecting the Thumbs Up or Reply option. Clickable profile picture on all Platforms. This enables quicker profile updates.

on all Platforms. This enables quicker profile updates. 'Connect on Skype' section on the first click search experience on all Platforms. 'Find contacts easily', 'Scan QR code' and 'Invite to Skype' are visible when you first click on Search, as a way for users to easily connect with others.

on all Platforms. 'Find contacts easily', 'Scan QR code' and 'Invite to Skype' are visible when you first click on Search, as a way for users to easily connect with others. 'What's new in Skype' and 'Easy meetings with anyone' quick actions on the start page Home Screen on all Desktops and Web. This is seen on App restarts and fresh installs. Improvements to the 'Share profile' button on this page, as well.

on all Desktops and Web. This is seen on App restarts and fresh installs. Improvements to the 'Share profile' button on this page, as well. Custom avatar addition improvements, while hosting a new meeting on Mobile and Web.

on Mobile and Web. UI Improvements to the floating mode when Closed Captions are enabled during a call on all Platforms. A Settings panel added to all views (bottom, left, floating). Available settings: language and captioning position mode. Stability improvements and bug fixes Toogle "Optimize mode" in Android devices' settings, in case you do not receive incoming call or message notifications, when your screen is off/when Skype is not open.

UI Improvements to avatars and text when using captions during a call

Close option missing, when opening another user's profile picture on iOS. You won't need to go back to exit this view

You can download the latest Skype Insider build from the official website. The preview program is available on Windows, Mac, Linux (DEB and RPM), Android, and iOS. Note that the preview updates are rolling out gradually, so the latest improvements might arrive on your device a little later.