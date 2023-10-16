The Epic Games Store makes a new and major offer to add games previously released elsewhere

In August, Epic Games announced a new program for the Epic Games Store called the Epic First Run Program. That program, which officially begins today, offered game developers a way to get 100 percent of their revenues from the store if they pledged to make those games exclusive to the Epic Games Store for the first six months after it launched.

Today, Epic Games announced a similar program, this time for games released on other digital games stores like Steam or GoG.com. It's called Now On Epic. Those game developers can bring their titles to the Epic Games Store, and for the first six months, the developer will get 100 percent of the revenues from the store, before it reverts back to its normal ratio of 88 percent to the developer and 12 percent to Epic Games.

Epic Games stated:

The Epic Games Store is home to a global audience with over 230 million players and 68 million monthly active users. Releasing back-catalog content on the Epic Games Store helps reach new, incremental audiences and ensures that the content that our players are looking for can be consistently discovered. Participants can leverage publisher and franchise sale opportunities to maximize this unique opportunity during their participating titles’ first six months on the Epic Games Store.

There are a few rules to this new program. All of the games must have been released on other digital game stores, or on a subscription service, prior to October 31, 2023, Also, the developer must have at least three games and all must be released on the Epic Games Store by June 30, 2025. Developers with less than three games must bring all of them to the program. Early Access games that meet these rules are also eligible.

More info on the new program can be found at the Epic Games Store site. Developers have until December 31, 2023, to enroll in the program.