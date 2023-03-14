The System Shock remake gets pushed back from March to May 30

You will have to wait a couple of extra months to take out SHODAN once again. Developer Nightdive Studios has announced another delay in the release of its System Shock remake. Originally scheduled for March, the game is now due for release on May 30.

In a post on the System Shock Remake page on Steam, Nightdive stated:

We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!)

The game is a full remake of the original 1994 sci-fi first-person action-adventure game. Your character is on board the space-based Citadel Station and must navigate through its corridors, solve puzzles and defeat a ton of enemies in an effort to shut down the evil AI SHODAN. Nightside announced plans to remake the game way back in 2015 and even used a Kickstarter campaign to raise the initial funds. It's been delayed a number of times since then, but hopefully, May 30 is a firm date.

The System Shock remake will include not only higher end visuals, but a new interface, new enemies, and more. You can try a free demo of the game now when you head to its Steam page. You can preorder the game now on Steam, GoG.com, and the Epic Games Store. Pre orders will also be able to get System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free when it is released. The game is also coming to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but there's no release date yet for those platforms.