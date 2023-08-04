The first Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix patch has over 100 items that have been fixed

Developer Larian Studios launched its long-awaited D&D-based fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 on Thursday on the PC. By all accounts, it's been a huge hit, both in sales and in reveals. However, there have been quite a few small bugs discovered since the game's release.

Larian has posted up an update on the game's Steam page, which revealed the very long changelog of the first hotfix patch for Baldur's Gate 3. The changelog, which we will not reproduce here, does include a few bugs in the Cinematics section that have been "hidden" by the dev team unless you select them in the list, in order for players to avoid story spoilers.

Some players have encountered issues with not being able to save the game. Larian addresses this specific issue in today's update:

We’ve been reading your reports on issues with saving your game, and have found a culprit – our cross-saves. Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come September 6 when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond), we’ve decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim. You shouldn’t notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change.

The game is currently available on GoG.com and on Steam, where it is currently the top-selling game on both digital stores. There's no word yet on how many copies have been sold on its first day. However, it's currently the second most played game on Steam, with close to 600,000 concurrent players at the moment.

The game is due on the PlayStation 5 on September 6. The Xbox Series X and S versions are in development, but due to issues with getting the split-screen co-op features to work on the Xbox Series S version of the game, there's no word on when it will launch.

