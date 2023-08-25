Baldur's Gate 3 launches its first major PC patch with over 1,000 bug fixes

Developer Larian Studios' D&D-based fantasy RPG sequel Baldur's Gate 3 launched earlier this month on the PC to widespread critical and player acclaim. However, the game wasn't perfect, as you can imagine, and today, Larian released the first major patch for the title.

In a post on Larian's message board, it has the full patch notes, along with a summary of some of the main issues that have been addressed:

So what can you expect from this update? Well, we’ve eliminated issues like NPCs who sometimes spot you when they really shouldn’t be able to, floating items like mugs and newspapers that should abide the laws of gravity, and the conclusion to Shadowheart’s romance scene not triggering for some players, among others.

The patch has over 1,000 bug fixes, along with a number of game balance and flow changes, according to Larian. If you haven't played the game yet, or if you are in the middle of it, you might not want to read the full patch notes as it contains a number of story spoilers

Larian said that so far, gamers have put in over 200 million hours playing Baldur's Gate 3. The team is already working on a second major patch for the game. It "will feature significant performance improvements" according to the message board post, with more information on those improvements to be revealed later.

Baldur's Gate 3 is set to be released on Sony's PlayStation 5 console on September 6. This week, after talking with Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer, Larian confirmed that the game will be coming to Xbox Series X and S consoles sometime before the end of 2023.

However, one big feature of the game, split-screen co-op, will only be possible with the Xbox Series X console, It won't be available for the Xbox Series S due to its hardware limitations.